Search continues after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Rescue teams have continued to scour a North Carolina river for two missing tubers following a deadly accident in which a family went over a dam. The Greensboro News & Record reported Saturday that search teams still hadn’t found a 7-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman. The two were part of a group of nine that floated down the Dan River on inflatable tubes Wednesday and went over a dam that’s about 8 feet high. Four people were rescued Thursday, while three tubers’ bodies were found. Still missing were 35-year-old Teresa Villano and 7-year-old Isiah Crawford. Both are from the town of Eden, North Carolina.