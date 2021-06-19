Mississippi city added to Marquis de Lafayette trail

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A city in Mississippi is now part of a trail commemorating what was then a nationwide tour by a general who had fought in both the American and French revolutions. The Marquis de Lafayette visited Natchez on April 18, 1825, during the second and final year of that tour. At President James Madison’s invitation, he visited all 24 states then in the union. The Natchez Democrat reports that a marker describing his stay there was unveiled Wednesday at a lot overlooking the Mississippi River. Lafayette Trail founder Julien Icher says Lafayette visited 320 cities and towns, including some in what is now West Virginia.