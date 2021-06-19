Mabrey has career-high 28, Wings hit 17 3s, beat Lynx 95-77

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 28 points, Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 points and had six assists, and the Dallas Wings beat the Minnesota Lynx 95-77. Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 28 points and hit five of Dallas’ franchise-record 17 3-pointers and the Wings beat the Minnesota Lynx 95-77. Mabrey shot 9 of 13 from the field and tied the club’s single-game record for points off the bench. Arike Ogunbowale made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points and six assists for Dallas (6-7). Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield each had 17 points and two steals for the Lynx (5-7), who beat Dallas 85-73 two days earlier.