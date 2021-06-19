Input wanted for redistricting maps throughout Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Every decade a census is conducted, and with it comes map redistricting. Something that dictates congressional representation across the country. For a battleground state like Wisconsin, its a heated issue.

The next big election is next year's midterms. The Wisconsin People's Maps Commission is now seeking public input for what residents would like to see when it comes to the new map.

Because this is a census year, maps will be redistricted. So the public's input at this time could be more important than ever.

As of right now, 56 of 72 counties in Wisconsin have passed resolutions or referendums that support a non-partisan group to be in charge of redistricting.

As of right now there is no deadline set to let your voice be heard. Those looking to give their input on redistricting can do so here.