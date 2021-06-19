Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you were at Carson Park on Saturday afternoon, you most likely heard plenty of music, singing, and celebration. Those sounds were all coming from Eau Claire's Juneteenth event; a time that attendees said is all about coming together as a community.

"There are people who value inclusion and love and you feel it out here," said Uniting Bridges President, Salika Ducksworth-Lawton.

On June 19, 1865, the official announcement of the abolition of slavery reached Galveston, Texas: a day we now know as Juneteenth.

"This is America's first step toward really having liberty and justice for all," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "So this is important to talk about freedom and citizenship and being in a country where your citizenship is not linked to your ethnicity."

For the past 21 years, a Juneteenth celebration has been held in Eau Claire. Though, that excludes 2020, when the pandemic caused the annual in-person event to be replaced with a full schedule of virtual educational workshops.

A year later, the in-person celebration has returned, and brought the spark of community with it.

"This is just such a wonderful celebration, event that we have to bring together the diverse community that we do have in Eau Claire here," said Eau Claire Rep. Jodi Emerson, who attended Saturday's event. "And I think so many people are really appreciating being physically here together in this space, especially after last year."

With several hundred people in attendance on Saturday, the feeling of community also brought the feeling of hope.

"Juneteenth is what cleans out the wound that has been festering for 150 years," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "And this history is what is going to bring us together, and this service is what brings us together, and this is our first step really to taking back the divisions that this country has had. Juneteenth is gonna bring us together."