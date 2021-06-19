EU threatens Lebanese politicians with sanctions over crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief has berated Lebanese politicians for delays in forming a new Cabinet, warning the union could impose sanctions on those behind the political stalemate in the crisis-hit country. Josep Borrell made his comments Saturday at the presidential palace near Beirut after meeting with President Michel Aoun. It was the first meeting in a two-day visit to Lebanon. Borrell said Lebanese politicians should quickly form a new government, implement reforms and reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund to start getting the tiny country out of its paralyzing economic and financial crisis. Lebanon’s economic crisis — triggered by decades of corruption and mismanagement — began in late 2019