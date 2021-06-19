Chippewa Falls fire results in millions of dollars in damage

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A laser inside Advanced Laser, which is worth an estimated $1.5 million, was damaged when it caught on fire. That's according to the Chippewa Falls Fire Department.



Officials said they received a call for a structure fire at 600 Cashman Drive just before 11 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and the building's occupants had evacuated. Inside, officials said they found a laser machine on fire.



Officials said the fire was extinguished and two occupants were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire department estimated the damage at $1.5 million, with that being the cost of the laser.



