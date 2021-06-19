Bucks beat Nets in OT to advance to East finals

BROOKLYN (WQOW) - Khris Middleton hit a fadeaway jump shot in the final minute of overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 115-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets Saturday.

Milwaukee will face either the Atlanta Hawks or Philadelphia 76ers in the next round. Those teams meet Sunday night in another game 7.

Khris Middleton turns, fades and puts the Bucks on top!@Bucks 113@BrooklynNets 111



40.1 left in OT... WIN or GO HOME GAME 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/SkW6YJEnWq — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 40 points. Middleton added 23 points and Brook Lopez scored 19 points.

Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 48 points. He hit a game-tying jump shot with one second left in regulation to tie the game 109-109. James Harden added 22 points.

