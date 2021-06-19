Bandit responsible for vehicle break-ins is a black bear

THORNTON, N.H. (AP) — Surveillance video has helped police get to the bottom to a series of vehicle break-ins in Thornton, New Hampshire. Home security footage captured a black bear opening the door of a vehicle parked in a driveway and then crawling inside. Police believe the bear was rummaging for food and that the bear is responsible for causing damage to other vehicles. Police warned residents to remove food from their vehicles to avoid enticing the bear.