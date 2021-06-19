At least 11 hurt in Arkansas crash of church bus, vehicle

CORNING, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a church bus collided with another vehicle on a northeastern Arkansas highway, injuring at least 11 people. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told television station KAIT that at least some of the injuries in Saturday’s collision are reportedly serious. He says the crash happened along Highway 67 north of Corning. The city is near Arkansas’ border with Missouri and about 170 miles (273 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.