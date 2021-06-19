Altoona’s Rondestvedt and Harris finish 4th at state

KOHLER (WQOW) - Altoona High School's doubles team of Ty Rondestvedt and Dan Harris finished fourth at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament on Saturday.

The duo dropped its Division 2 state semifinals match against University School of Milwaukee's team of Andrew Bechtold and Shaan Sharma, 6-3, 6-0.

In the third place match, Altoona lost to New Berlin Eisenhower's team of Hayden Houselander and Tanner Witt in a tiebreaker, 5-7, 7-5, (10-7).

Altoona's top doubles team finishes 19-4.

Rondestvedt, a senior, will continue his tennis career at Ripon College next season. Harris completes his junior season.

Eastern Wisconsin teams win D1 titles

Kenosha Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev completed a perfect season Saturday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Wauwatosa East's Noah Viste in the Division 1 singles championship at Menard Tennis Center.

Brookfield East's team of Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen captured the Division 1 doubles championship.

Here are the winning points from Brookfield East doubles and Kenosha Indian Trail's Martin Blagoev. Thanks to @ECYTennisCenter @OldAbeAthletics and @wiaawi for a fun week of tennis. #wiaatennis @WQOW pic.twitter.com/sriUaKbcBw — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) June 19, 2021

