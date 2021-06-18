You Ask, We Answer: Why hasn’t the Chippewa Falls pool opened?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Friday's "You Ask, We Answer" question came from Lora who wanted to know why the Chippewa Falls pool hasn't been open.

Turns out, the pool has been closed due to a lifeguard shortage, but it is set to open on Saturday, June 19.

On an average season, the Chippewa Falls pool has 25 lifeguards.

The pool only had eight by the first week of June.

The Chippewa Falls City Parks Department managed to find 15 lifeguards to reopen the pool.

But, due to the limited number of guards, the city's parks department decided to make some adjustments.

"In order to open the facility we had to make tough decisions including hours of operation, days of operation, removing the slide from operation for the year," said John Jimenez, director of parks. "So, there's a lot of things we had to do in order to get the pool open and still maintain a safe environment.

Swimmers can stop by Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. until August 15.

The Chippewa Falls pool will also forgo season passes this year due to its limited capacity of 200 patrons. Daily passes are $3 at the door.