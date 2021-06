EUGENE, Ore. (WQOW) - Two UW-Eau Claire track and field assistant coaches competed with the top shot put athletes in the country Friday.

Curtis Jensen and Roger Steen competed in the finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Jensen finished eighth with a season-best throw of 20.62 meters. Steen finished ninth with a lifetime-best throw of 20.41 meters.

Ryan Crouser won the event with a world record-setting mark of 23.37 meters.

See final results here