US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden

U.S. Catholic bishops have approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.

The approval was announced near the end of a three-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that was held virtually.

The bishops had cast their votes the previous day. Supporters say a strong rebuke of Biden is needed because of his recent actions protecting and expanding abortion access.

Opponents warn that such action would portray the bishops as a partisan force during a time of bitter political divisions.