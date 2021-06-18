Union leader killed in Italy when truck forces picket line

ROME (AP) — A labor union leader has died in northern Italy after a truck apparently broke through a picket line outside a supermarket warehouse facility and struck him. Italian Premier Mario Draghi expressed sorrow for the death of Adil Belakhdim, 37, and said “it’s necessary that light is immediately shed on what happened.” According to Italian news reports and union officials, about 20 people who work in logistics for the international supermarket chain Lidl were protesting outside the facility Friday when a truck driver drove through a line of picketers blocking a gate. Italian media said the driver apparently fled the scene in the municipality of Biandrate and was stopped by police on a nearby highway.