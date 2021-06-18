UN proposal seeks arms embargo and democracy in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Diplomats say the U.N. General Assembly is expected to approve a resolution calling on Myanmar’s military junta to restore the country’s democratic transition and calling on all countries “to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar.” The world body is scheduled to take up the resolution Friday afternoon. The resolution also condemns “excessive and lethal violence” against peaceful protesters and civilians and calls for the immediate release of Myanmar’s ousted leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi. Negotiators on the resolution included the European Union, many Western nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Myanmar is a member of ASEAN.