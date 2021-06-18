UK’s Conservatives suffer defeat in ‘Blue Wall’ seat

LONDON (AP) — In a surprising result, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was easily defeated in a special election for a seat it has held onto for decades. The Liberal Democrats, which was in a coalition government with the Conservatives between 2010 and 2015 before seeing its electoral fortunes wane dramatically, won Thursday’s election in Chesham and Amersham. The region is 35 miles (57 kilometers) northwest of London. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the result sent a “shockwave through British politics” by showing that the “Blue Wall” of Conservative seats in southern England could be vulnerable.