Texas man indicted in deadly shooting at cabinet business

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been indicted on charges of murder and assault for allegedly opening fire at a cabinet-making company where he worked. He’s accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding five other employees. The Brazos County District Attorney’s office says a grand jury handed up the murder charge against Larry Bollin on Thursday, along with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bollin is accused shooting his colleagues at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, fleeing and then wounding a state trooper in April. He was being held on a $3.2 million bond Friday. His lawyer declined to comment.