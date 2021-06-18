Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…NEAR-CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS

PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN TODAY…

Dry weather with relative humidity dropping to 20 to 30 percent

this afternoon will combine with west to northwest winds gusting

to 25 mph at times to create near critical fire weather

conditions today. A Red Flag Warning is already in effect to the

north of this area, and one may be needed for this area this

afternoon and evening.

These conditions can cause any fires that develop to spread

quickly. Check burning restrictions and the fire danger before

burning.

For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see

www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html

For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see

www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp