Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 PM CDT

Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Taylor County
…Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon in north-
central Wisconsin…
Dry weather with relative humidity values dropping to 20 to 30
percent this afternoon will combine with west to northwest winds
gusting up to 30 mph create near critical fire weather conditions
across north-central Wisconsin today.
These conditions can cause any fires that develop to spread
quickly. Check burning restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.