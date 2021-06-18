Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon in north-

central Wisconsin…

Dry weather with relative humidity values dropping to 20 to 30

percent this afternoon will combine with west to northwest winds

gusting up to 30 mph create near critical fire weather conditions

across north-central Wisconsin today.

These conditions can cause any fires that develop to spread

quickly. Check burning restrictions and the fire danger before

burning.

For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see

www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.