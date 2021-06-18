Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 8:57AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 8:57AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
Dry weather with relative humidity dropping to 20 to 30 percent
this afternoon will combine with west to northwest winds gusting
to 25 mph at times to create near critical fire weather
conditions today. A Red Flag Warning is already in effect to the
north of this area, and one may be needed for this area this
afternoon and evening.
These conditions can cause any fires that develop to spread
quickly. Check burning restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp