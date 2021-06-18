Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 11:35PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1135 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Altura to near Rochester. Movement

was east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rochester, Winona, La Crescent, Goodview, St. Charles, Eyota,

Lewiston, Fountain City, Dover, Stockton, Rollingstone, Hokah,

Altura, Dakota, Dodge, Marion, New Hartford, Wilson, Mound Prairie

and Money Creek.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 217 and

276.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.