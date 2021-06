EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to a WisDOT notification, a semi fire has closed the eastbound lanes at US 53 southbound.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the situation. For an alternate route, eastbound drivers can exit at US 53, use the roundabout and get back on I-94 east from US 53.

The lane closure is expected to last until 8 p.m.

WisDOT

