Red Flag Warning issued June 18 at 5:16PM CDT until June 18 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

* AFFECTED AREA…Polk, Barron, Rusk, and St Croix counties.

* WIND…West 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts around 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.