Red Flag Warning issued for northwest Wisconsin

(WQOW) - Burning is not advised in most northwest Wisconsin counties, and current conditions have called for the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when warm temperatures, low humidity and wind come together to form an increased risk of fire.

The warning is for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties. It goes until 7 p.m. Friday for Barron, Polk, Rusk and St. Croix Counties and until 8 p.m. for the other counties.

A lack of rain in northwest Wisconsin has caused fire dangers to increase. As of publishing, Polk, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Douglas and Bayfield Counties have a very high fire danger. The danger is high in the rest of western Wisconsin.

According to NWS, under the Red Flag Warning, if you are allowed to burn in your county, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, burning is not allowed on Friday in Polk, Burnett, Barron, Rusk, Washburn, Sawyer, Douglas or Bayfield counties.