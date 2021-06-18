Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
St. Croix County
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WINDS OVER MUCH
AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN…
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Polk, Barron, Rusk, and St Croix counties.
* WIND…West 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts around 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&