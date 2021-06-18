Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Polk County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WINDS OVER MUCH

AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM

CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Polk, Barron, Rusk, and St Croix counties.

* WIND…West 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts around 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Around 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&