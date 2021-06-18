Rails on a roll: Altoona doubles team in state semis

KOHLER (WQOW) - Altoona High School's Ty Rondestvedt and Dan Harris are two wins from a state tennis title.

The doubles team won both of its Friday matches at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 tournament, defeating teams from Shorewood and Catholic Memorial.

Rondestvedt and Harris will face University School of Milwaukee's Andrew Bechthold and Shaan Sharma on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in the semifinals.

Eau Claire Regis' doubles team of Jack Merrick and Anderson Lowry lost to Saint Mary's Springs Academy's team of Michael McGuire and Ben McGuire in the round of 16.