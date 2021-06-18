Pet of the Day: Frito!

Meet Frito! Frito is one of three 3-month-old kittens that came into the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

These kids came a long way because of ECCHA volunteers. They weren't very social at all, but have learned that people can be cool. They've been spayed and neutered recently. They are up to date on all the shots they can have at their age. All they need is a loving, understanding cat home. They wouldn't mind going home with a friend.

If you think Frito or any of his siblings would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association to set up a time to visit.