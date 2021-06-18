NSA to NSO: NY filmmakers explore circles of surveillance

BERLIN (AP) — American filmmaker Laura Poitras has once again turned her camera on the watchmen in an exhibition opening Friday in Berlin. Poitras is known for her award-winning 2014 documentary on former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden and his revelations about the National Security Agency. Her latest show examines the way the state monitors citizens’ lives abroad and at home. A three-part video series with artist Sean Vegezzi focuses on an NYPD outpost in Queens, a prison barge on the East River and an island that’s home to one of the largest mass grave sites in the United States. In a separate 25-minute film, Poitras focuses on Israeli spyware company NSO and its alleged role in the monitoring of activists around the world.