Migrant boat capsizes near Spain’s Canary Islands, 3 dead

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities say at least three people have died and four are missing after a migrant boat carrying nearly 50 passengers capsized in Spain’s Canary Islands. The boat was approaching the shore of the island of Lanzarote on Thursday night when it flipped a few meters from land. Emergency workers rescued 41 people, including 19 women and seven minors, with sub-Saharan nationalities. They also recovered the bodies of two men and one woman. Spain’s national police said emergency workers continued searching Friday for at least four more people, including a child. The number of migrants and asylum-seekers embarking on the perilous Atlantic voyage from the coast of West Africa to the Canaries has increased significantly