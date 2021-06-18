Magnets, batteries can cause serious damage to the digestive tract

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Health officials are spreading the warning of keeping small household objects away from children.

The message comes after a 2-year-old Florida boy is back in the hospital after suffering complications from swallowing 16-magnets.

Experts say magnets can become linked together across the digestive tract, pinch off the intestines, and cut off blood supply resulting in killing part of the intestine and sometimes even resulting in holes in the digestive tract.

An emergency nurse with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says batteries also pose a significant danger to smaller children.

"Batteries, the button batteries - so watch batteries or hearing aid batteries, they can corrode your esophagus or your stomach and cause holes and then sharp objects as well. Sometimes they grab their grandparents hearing aids and think it's a candy and pop it in their mouth," said Regi Geissler, RN, at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joesph's Hospital.

Health officials say signs and symptoms of your child swallowing an object like a magnet or battery can be drooling, coughing, vomiting, and difficulty breathing or swallowing.

If your child does exhibit these signs, get to an emergency room or primary care physician immediately.