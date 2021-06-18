Grosjean tops first IndyCar practice at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Romain Grosjean paced IndyCar’s opening practice at Road America, where his Formula One teammate at Haas is making his series debut. Kevin Magnussen is the replacement driver for injured Felix Rosenqvist in Sunday’s race. NASCAR regular Cody Shane Ware is also making his IndyCar debut on the Wisconsin permanent road course. Grosjean tested at Road America two weeks ago and turned the fastest lap Friday but wished he had not. The Frenchman said when the car is fast in practice a team can be hesitant to make changes ahead of Sunday’s race.