Glenwood City man found not guilty in attempted murder case

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Glenwood City man arrested for allegedly trying to kill a 77-year old man was found not guilty by mental disease or defect on Tuesday.

A Polk County judge made that finding after reviewing a doctor's report on Duane Smith Jr. Both the prosecution and defense agreed with the decision.

Smith, from Glenwood City, was charged last year with attempted first degree murder.

The victim said Smith hit him with a piece of wood, cutting his neck. The victim was able to fight Smith off with a shotgun, firing once, but not hitting him.

Smith told detectives he had smoked meth the day before. He also said he received 'signals' and investigators say he believed he received some sort of stimulus directing his actions.