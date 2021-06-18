Flood Advisory issued June 18 at 12:10AM CDT until June 18 at 2:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1210 AM CDT, heavy rain continues to fall but is starting to

shift southward. Earlier heavy rain has led to some localized

flooding, from 1.5 to 3 inches has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Crosse, Winona, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem,

Goodview, St. Charles, Lewiston, Trempealeau, Bangor, Fountain

City, Stockton, Rollingstone, Hokah, Altura, Dakota, Brice

Prairie, La Crosse Airport and French Island.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.