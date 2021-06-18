Evers names commissioner to investigate claims against DA Gary King

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The governor has made his decision on who will handle the investigation into embattled Eau Claire District Attorney Gary King.

King is accused of repeatedly sexually harassing one of his female employees and showing up at work under the influence of alcohol.

Digging Deeper: King accused of sexual harassment

Related: What led to welfare check on King

Two former assistant district attorneys sent letters to the governor asking for King to be removed from office.

One of those former assistant district attorneys still lives in Eau Claire County, which means her letter is the verified, written complaint the governor's office needed to trigger this response.

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers' team announced William Ramsey will conduct an investigation and hearing into King's actions.

So, what is next?

Ramsey will schedule a date for a public hearing after conferring with "relevant parties."

After that, Ramsey will report his findings to Evers who will make a decision on whether there is cause to remove King from office.

Ramsey is the deputy chief legal counsel at the Wisconsin Department of Administration.