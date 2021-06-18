Drought worsens despite yesterday’s rain

Today was calm and warm after yesterday's rainfall. The WQOW Studio on Eau Claire's south side picked up 0.52" of rain after yesterday's storms, while the airport on the north side only received 0.18".

Areas to the south got hit with heavier rain in two main swaths: one from Durand through southern Eau Claire county and another angling down the Mississippi towards Winona and La Crosse. There was almost no rain north of highway 29.

Temperatures topped out near 90 today. Along with these high temperatures we were also breezy with gusts topping out around 30mph. Humidity dropped very low again after yesterday's humidity across Western Wisconsin.

The high temps, winds, and low humidity increased our risk of fire danger. A majority of the Chippewa Valley is marked under the "high risk" category, with Polk county in the "very high" category. The fire danger is brought by many of the same conditions that have put us in a drought.

This week's drought update brought drought conditions up to include all of Eau Claire county and now over half of the state of Wisconsin. There's a slight chance of scattered showers and storms tonight before clearing up by morning.

Sunday has likely chances of some more showers and thunderstorms, likely lasting throughout the day. After Sunday's system, expect cooler temps to start next week.