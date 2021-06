DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A driver is safe, after a semi rolled on I-94 Friday night.

WisDOT

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. near mile marker 47, just outside of Menomonie. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a tire on the semi blew, causing the semi to cross into the ditch and roll. Authorities report the driver was uninjured.

Crews will begin removal/recovery efforts later Friday night.