Cooling off into Father’s Day Weekend, plus scattered rain/thunder Sunday

Father's Day Weekend has arrived! All the dads hoping to get out on the lake and toss in a line or hit the links, mother nature tries to cooperate, but there is a snag in the forecast.

Friday will be another hot one with temps near 90. A stiff breeze from the west will bring winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. But, the humidity will stay low so it will be comfortable!

A cold front will try to pop up a few showers and storms late Friday into the overnight. A couple of scattered, brief storms will be possible through Daybreak Saturday before we clear to a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will stay near 80 for Saturday afternoon, with no humidity and light winds. It will be the highlight day of the weekend because rain chances roll in Sunday.

While it won't be a complete washout, scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon especially. There is a threat for severe storms across southern Wisconsin at this time, which we'll need to monitor over the weekend.

Either way, much needed rain will try to fix our drought conditions that now cover over 55% of the state. With extreme drought conditions coming in over far southern Wisconsin.

We sink temps heading into the start of next week but a steady climb back to the 80s by the end of the week.