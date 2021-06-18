Attorney: How Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling impacts blood draws from incapacitated drivers

(WQOW) - On Friday, a state law that allowed law enforcement to have blood samples drawn from unconscious drunk driving suspects was ruled as "unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt" by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruling stems from a deadly 2014 car crash in Fitchburg.

Police took blood samples from the surviving driver, who was intubated and unconscious at the hospital when an officer asked for her to consent to do a blood draw.

The officer testified that he did not think he needed a warrant since she was incapacitated and ordered a nurse to draw the blood.

Eau Claire Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer said immediate blood draws like that are essential.

"Blood draw results in OWI investigations are critically important," Hoffer said.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld a state appeals court ruling from last year saying the implied consent statue violates the Fourth Amendment protection against warrantless searches.

"In Wisconsin we have a statute that says when you drive a vehicle on Wisconsin roads, you're presumed to have consented to have your blood drawn if you're arrested for OWI," Hoffer said.

But now, in cases like the one in Fitchberg where blood was already drawn without a warrant, could that evidence still be used in court? Hoffer said, "The good faith exception applies because the officer relied on an existing state statute, therefore the evidence, in this case, is still admissible."

Hoffer claims that obtaining a warrant from a district attorney's office before drawing blood for OWI cases can waste crucial time.

"They (blood samples) have evidence of alcohol in the person's system. It may have evidence of drugs in their system, and the closer in time the blood is drawn to the time of driving, the more evidentiary value it has," Hoffer said.

Hoffer said this technical and complicated ruling has big implications on a state and local level, but this doesn't mean they won't do blood draws anymore.

"In future cases, law enforcement will not be able to rely on implied consent and will have to either get a warrant or rely on a different constitutional exception," Hoffer said.

OWI's in Wisconsin result in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries every year, so Hoffer said courts want to hold people accountable in a timely manner.

"Being able to get the best evidence we need so we can prosecute a case helps make our streets safer. It also helps ensure people who have addiction-related problems get the help they need because unfortunately many people don't get the help they need until they're forced to," Hoffer said.

Hoffer added that drawing blood right away could not only help the prosecution, but also defendants.

In his experience, he said he's seen people exonerated because a blood sample showed they maybe had a medical explanation or some type of prior injury for appearing under the influence.

Hoffer said it is possible for the Wisconsin Department of Justice to appeal this ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court to get further clarification on whether implied consent equals consent, but he does not know if they will appeal at this time.