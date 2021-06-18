AstraZeneca, EU both claim victory in tussle over deliveries

BRUSSELS (AP) — AstraZeneca and the European Union have both claimed victory in a court tussle over allegations that the coronavirus vaccine-maker was not producing shots for the 27-nation bloc fast enough. AstraZeneca said in a statement Friday that a judge in Brussels ordered delivery of 80.2 million doses by Sept. 27. The European Commission had been seeking 120 million shots by the end of June. AstraZeneca was seen as a key pillar of the EU vaccine rollout. Its contract with the Commission foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed. The Commission, for its part, also claimed a victory in that the judge had ordered the company to respect a strict delivery schedule.