AP Interview: India says it hopes to resume vaccine exports

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian health official says the country, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, wants to resume exports of coronavirus doses but can’t do so until its domestic needs are met. Dr. Vinod K. Paul said in an interview with The Associated Press that “Once our immediate need of vaccinating a significant proportion of Indian people is achieved …. we would then like to play the role of serving others and providing vaccines to them.” Paul defended the Indian government’s move to restrict vaccine exports in April as it battled a ferocious surge in infections. In January, the country began exporting vaccines to more than 90 countries. But the exports were halted when infections soared in India, leaving many developing countries without adequate supplies.