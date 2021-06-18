Analysis: US women look to add depth on Olympic hoops roster

The U.S. women’s basketball team has a few questions surrounding its roster as the Americans to make a run at a seventh consecutive gold medal in the Olympics. There are six returning Olympians _ Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi _ who should make the team when the squad for the Tokyo Games are announced. Add in A’ja Wilson and potentially Napheesa Collier or Nneka Ogwumike would make for a formidable frontcourt. The guard position is where the U.S. needs to find depth and potential starters for future Olympics. The leading candidates are Chelsea Gray, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd, with Ariel Atkins, Arike Ogunbowale and Diamond DeShields also in the discussion.