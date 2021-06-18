Active and retired military veterans connect over golf

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Over 100 people signed up to golf for the third annual Chippewa Falls Golf Outing on Friday.

"We had to cancel last year, so it is amazing to be able to get back out and support our veterans through this great outing," said Matt Selvig, an event sponsor.

The 4-person scramble setup offered a chance for military veterans to reunite after a difficult year.

"Just to see a familiar face that they haven't seen in a while, it's very heartwarming," said Harry Bauer, an Air Force veteran. "We have six residents out from the [local] veterans home. Just to see them come out here and enjoy themselves is what it is all about."

Besides golf, there was a silent auction and raffle that included a camouflage golf bag and various ticket packages. The money raised goes towards the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home's recreation committee, a group that sets up different events for veterans.

"It's a great opportunity for them to get the veterans out and active. It's great for them mentally, it's great for them physically," Selvig said.

Friday, putts and drives were secondary. Comradery between current and retired military veterans took precedent.

"It's not about me, the individual. It's about we, the group, helping others, especially our veteran brothers who are in need," Bauer said. "It's totally awesome to see the support out there from the community, and also from fellow veterans."

Selvig said that they are still counting the donations from the golf outing, but he estimated that over $10,000 was raised.