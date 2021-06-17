Vatican hosts faith leaders ahead of Glasgow climate meeting

ROME (AP) — The Vatican will host a gathering of faith leaders this fall to build momentum behind a moral appeal for strong, courageous commitments to be taken at a November climate change conference in Glasgow. The Vatican foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, said the Oct. 4 gathering is a “no-brainer” for the Holy See given Pope Francis’ frequent calls to better protect the Earth. The event is being co-sponsored by the British and Italian governments. Gallagher said Francis would likely participate, but he declined to confirm if Francis would also travel to Glasgow to make an in-person appeal to world leaders to save the planet and those who are most vulnerable to climate change: Indigenous groups and the poor.