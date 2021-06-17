Utah student with Down syndrome left out, school criticized

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A middle school cheerleading program in Utah has received criticism after a student with Down syndrome, who was working as the team manager, was excluded from an official team portrait this year. The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that the Shoreline Junior High School cheerleading squad took two official team portraits — one photo with 14-year-old Morgyn Arnold and another photo without her. The latter photo was used on social media and in the yearbook. Her older sister, Jordyn Poll, said she believes the decision was made because of her sister’s disability. Shoreline Junior High posted an apology on its Facebook page. But the page was later hidden or deleted.