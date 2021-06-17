UPGRADE: Level 2 and 3 risk for large hail and damaging winds Thursday night

Portions of western Wisconsin are in a level 3, enhanced risk, for numerous severe thunderstorms. Very large hail over 2'' in diameter and strong damaging wind gusts upwards of 70+ mph are possible inside this zone. Along with the chance for a few tornadoes.

Portions of western Wisconsin are in a level 2, slight risk, for scattered severe storms. Strong winds in excess of 60+ mph and large hail over 1'' in diameter will be possible in the yellow shaded area.

The level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe storms is in the green shaded area and could see similar results to those of the yellow region, but trends are a little less likely in that area.

Still, be sure you have alerts on Thursday night as this could be a significant severe weather event.