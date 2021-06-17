UN: Over 270 migrants rescued and detained in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The UN migration and refugee agencies say that over 270 Europe-bound migrants were rescued by a commercial ship off Libya’s Mediterranean shores and handed over to the Libyan coast guard who sent them to detention centers. The migrants were rescued in international waters on Monday by the “Vos Triton,” sailing under the flag of Gibraltar, said the International Organization for Migration and the UNHCR in a joint statement. A day later, they were returned by the Libyan coast guard to the Tripoli port, from where they were taken into detention by Libyan authorities, the statement added.