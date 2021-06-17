Turkey’s central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 19%

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank has left its key benchmark interest rate unchanged at 19%. The bank said in a statement that the interest rate would be determined at a level about inflation and a “tight” monetary policy would continue “to maintain a strong disinflationary effect.” Data from May put inflation in Turkey at 16.59%. The statement said an increase in exports, slower credit growth and Turkey’s accelerating vaccination rollout would improve the current account balance. The central bank’s decision followed comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in early June about the need to lower interest rates later this summer. His statement sent the Turkish lira to record lows.