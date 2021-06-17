Turkey: 1 dead in Bosporus Strait container ship collision

ISTANBUL (AP) — A container ship and a fishing boat collided in Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait, and one person died. Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said the ship hit a 23-foot-long fishing boat under Istanbul’s Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge on Thursday and the boat sank. The directorate says a Turkish national’s body was recovered and rescuers saved two other people from the fishing vessel. Marine Traffic website said the 590-foot-long container ship AS ROSAILA sailed under the flag of Portugal and was heading to Constanta in Romania.